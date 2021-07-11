Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

NYSE FSS opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSS shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.