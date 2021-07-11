Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

FTCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The business had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737,367 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,600,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,804,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth approximately $153,758,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

