Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of FICO opened at $524.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $499.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,420 shares of company stock worth $19,295,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.44.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.