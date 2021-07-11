FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 22.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $343.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.54. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

