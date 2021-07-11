Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $20,699,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,336,870 shares of company stock worth $757,747,408. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $350.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.79. The stock has a market cap of $993.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.