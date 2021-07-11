Express (NYSE:EXPR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.93. Express shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 4,689,854 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPR. B. Riley increased their price objective on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.78.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.51 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Express news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 717,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $249,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 651,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,627. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Express by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Express during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Express during the first quarter valued at $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Express during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Express by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

