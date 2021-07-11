Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,650 ($34.62).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Experian to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Experian alerts:

In related news, insider Alison Brittain purchased 2,250 shares of Experian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, for a total transaction of £57,285 ($74,843.22). Also, insider Kerry Williams sold 92,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,659 ($34.74), for a total transaction of £2,465,424.80 ($3,221,093.28).

Shares of LON EXPN traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,938 ($38.39). 1,244,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The stock has a market cap of £27.09 billion and a PE ratio of 46.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,748.94. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Experian’s payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.