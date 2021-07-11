eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXPI. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

EXPI opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.17 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $770,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,846,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,217,481.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,775,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $12,218,800. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 110.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in eXp World by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after acquiring an additional 858,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in eXp World by 110.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after acquiring an additional 626,193 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at about $45,346,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 90.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 600,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 285,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

