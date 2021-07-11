Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eventbrite, Inc. offers a platform which allows users to provide online event planning services, as well as publishes, promotes and sells tickets through social networks and e-mails. Eventbrite, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of EB stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Eventbrite has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.09.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 192.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. Analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

