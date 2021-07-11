Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

EBKDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Erste Group Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.87. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $21.67.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 10.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

