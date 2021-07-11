Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,686 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 19.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 99,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 107,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMC opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.2854 dividend. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UMC shares. Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

