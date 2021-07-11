Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,599 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.60. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

