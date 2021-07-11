Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $308,000 in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 27,361 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 75.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Heffern purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. upped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of FBP opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

