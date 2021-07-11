Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 24,592 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.79.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MANT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

