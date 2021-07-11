Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in LG Display by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LG Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in LG Display by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LG Display alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Macquarie downgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nomura downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of LPL opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.11. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL).

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.