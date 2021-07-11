Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,359 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,281,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,433,000 after acquiring an additional 91,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,887,000 after purchasing an additional 294,304 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in JinkoSolar by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 939,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after purchasing an additional 116,151 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 523,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

JKS opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JKS shares. UBS Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

