Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,176 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 30.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $75.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

