EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of EOG opened at $82.59 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 825.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,125 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 43,762 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

