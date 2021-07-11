Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend payment by 6.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Enterprise Products Partners has a payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.2%.

EPD opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

