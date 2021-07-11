Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives $26.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.09.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.41. 3,700,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,451. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $4,538,000. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

