Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,783 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $11,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $125,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,703 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 106.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after buying an additional 678,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Entegris by 115.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after buying an additional 337,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $118.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 20,328 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,426,146.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,248.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,084 shares of company stock valued at $27,840,594 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

