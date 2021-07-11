Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 4,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 31,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $594.58 million during the quarter.

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

