Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “
Shares of ENTA opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.68.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,056,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.
