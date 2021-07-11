EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will report $2.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year sales of $9.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after acquiring an additional 26,950 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EME opened at $122.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $129.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

