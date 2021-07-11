Egon Durban Sells 113,628 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Egon Durban sold 113,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,341,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DELL stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.08 and a 1-year high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,300,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after buying an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after purchasing an additional 955,863 shares during the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

