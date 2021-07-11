Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Increased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 230.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,095,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,073.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,225,000 after purchasing an additional 483,833 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,476,000 after buying an additional 463,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $93,240,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL opened at $212.76 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of -48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

