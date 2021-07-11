E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, upgraded shares of E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. E.On has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of EONGY opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27. E.On has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $12.99.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.18 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that E.On will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

