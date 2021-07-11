Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.54.

DPM opened at C$7.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 6.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.27. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$7.22 and a one year high of C$10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$174.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,135.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

