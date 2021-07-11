Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00045860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00119312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00162552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,873.43 or 0.99817356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.89 or 0.00966232 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

