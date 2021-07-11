DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to announce $2.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.51 billion. DTE Energy also posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $12.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $115.60 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $290.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in DTE Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 23,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in DTE Energy by 104.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

