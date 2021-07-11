DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives $6.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DITHF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of DITHF opened at $5.95 on Thursday. DS Smith has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.96.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

