DragonVein Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $56,340.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,768.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $494.98 or 0.01465815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.00 or 0.00408658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00079350 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000247 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars.

