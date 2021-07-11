DoYourTip (DYT) Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $600,992.54 and approximately $24,698.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.45 or 0.00237209 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001311 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.00 or 0.00810823 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.