Dora Factory (DORA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.23 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for $6.04 or 0.00017810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $9.43 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00054494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.47 or 0.00903504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005429 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

