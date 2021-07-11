Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Lifted by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $344,479,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,561 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,573 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $75.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

