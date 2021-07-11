DODO Trading Up 22.9% Over Last Week (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One DODO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003109 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DODO has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DODO has a market capitalization of $115.96 million and approximately $61.40 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DODO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.68 or 0.00873388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00044957 BTC.

About DODO

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.