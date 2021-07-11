DMM: Governance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $547,477.00 (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $547,477.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00053724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.80 or 0.00900438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005422 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.