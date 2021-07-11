DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

DISH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DISH Network from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.32.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.09.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 54.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at $9,037,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at $2,501,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

