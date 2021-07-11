Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Boosted by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

NYSE DFS opened at $122.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.46. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.