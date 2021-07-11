Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,717 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,717 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.57% of PriceSmart worth $106,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $599,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $110,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 31.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 17.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $1,784,800.00. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $892,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,495 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,468. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSMT opened at $91.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 2.80%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.