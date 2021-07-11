Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,279 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $100,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $198.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.27. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

