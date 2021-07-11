Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,942 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 598,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $98,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,440,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $46,379,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $33,157,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,281,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Medpace by 98.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after buying an additional 188,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,534,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,332 shares of company stock valued at $47,118,758. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $183.97 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.72 and a 12 month high of $196.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.64.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

