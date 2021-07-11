Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 155,483 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 808,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CONMED were worth $105,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,704,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,648,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 703.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,731,000 after purchasing an additional 568,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,700,000 after acquiring an additional 32,608 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CONMED by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 327,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter.

CNMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CNMD opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.55. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.44, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.56. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $69.60 and a 12-month high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $131,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,170.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,087 shares of company stock worth $11,247,998. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

