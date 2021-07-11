Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,866 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.85% of Franklin Electric worth $104,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,301.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $81.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.12. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

FELE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

