DigixDAO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $56,591.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $35.50 million and approximately $56,591.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One DigixDAO coin can currently be purchased for $410.05 or 0.01206777 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00094347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00053824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017480 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.04 or 0.00903632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 86,573 coins. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

DigixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

