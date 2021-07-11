Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock opened at $190.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $197.67. The stock has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.