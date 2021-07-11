Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on DTEGY. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

DTEGY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 120,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,732. The stock has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

