Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on DTEGY. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.
DTEGY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 120,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,732. The stock has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
