Dego Finance (DEGO) Price Up 26.8% This Week

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Dego Finance has a market capitalization of $51.98 million and approximately $25.87 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. One Dego Finance coin can currently be bought for about $6.04 or 0.00017923 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00054255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.71 or 0.00871722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00044736 BTC.

Dego Finance Profile

Dego Finance (DEGO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance . Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dego Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

