DeFi Yield Protocol Hits Market Cap of $2.75 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $310,348.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,671,693 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

