DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.21 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $8.21 million and approximately $1,693.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00050327 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00038776 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,531,037 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

